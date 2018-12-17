Robber accidentally shoots gun during attempted robbery, narrowly misses clerk and accomplice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Sunday night, a gunman almost shot a clerk and his own accomplice during an attempted robbery at the Gulf Express convenience store on South Crater Road in Petersburg.

The duo walked in with their hoodies pulled tight, apparently hoping to conceal their identity.

"Another guy walks in and they got scared," said owner Mubashir Kahn as he looked over his surveillance video Monday.

When another clerk came from the back, the gunman got visibly spooked, and began walking backwards into the candy aisle.

As he pointed the gun, he racked the slide and fired a single shot, seemingly by accident.

"It looks like he didn't know how to handle it because he's messing with the trigger," said Kahn.

The shot missed and went right in between the clerk and the suspect’s accomplice.

It was a botched robbery that was bad, but it could've been a whole lot worse.

After the clerk lay on the floor of the Gulf Express, the two would-be robbers walked, then ran away from the convenience store, empty-handed.

Crime Insider sources tell me they believe the two are teenagers and it may even be a male and female duo, although they say it's hard to tell because their faces were covered and only one spoke.

Owner Kahn hopes viewers take a good look at their clothes and even the gun, saying his employees don't deserve this kind of drama. "If you point a gun at someone, you know, they get scared," Kahn said.

Petersburg police would like you to call 861-1212 if you know anything about the two in the video.