EMPORIA, Va. — Law enforcement authorities across Virginia are searching for an inmate who escaped from Southside Regional Jail Monday afternoon.

Christopher Michael Robinson, 46, escaped around 3:00 p.m. He is 5’11 and 175lbs with brown hair and is wearing a yellow jump suit with ‘Southside Regional Jail’ on the back.

There is a multi-jurisdictional man hunt being conducted.

