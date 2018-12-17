Bomb Squad removes suspicious device from Short Pump neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Bomb Squad retrieved a suspicious device from outside a Short Pump home.

A landscaping crew spotted the device outside a home along the 3100 block of Old Brookwood Way, near Three Chopt and Pump roads, Monday morning.

The bomb squad planned to take the device away so it could be disposed of safely.

No neighborhood evacuation was ordered.

Police have not yet released details about the device.

