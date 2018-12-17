× Police investigating shooting in Richmond’s South side

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting near the Circle Shopping Center in Richmond’s South Side.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Hull Street Road for reports of shots fired and a person being shot.

Upon arrival, police were unable to locate a victim, but did find evidence of weapons being fired.

Minutes later a local hospital reported a person arriving suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.