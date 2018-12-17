× Man charged after striking 2 Virginia State Police vehicles during pursuit

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The man who led two Virginia State Police Trooper’s on a pursuit in Caroline County after refusing to stop when being pulled over Monday afternoon has been identified as, Ataah Abaiko Azah, 22, of Carthage, NY.

Azah has been charged with two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, two counts of felony elude, two counts of felony assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, and no state inspection.

The driver led police on a 10-minute pursuit in which he drove erratically and struck two Virginia State Police cruisers, according to police.

“A Virginia State Police Trooper activated his emergency equipment to stop a Toyota Camry for an inspection sticker violation northbound I-95, north of the rest area in Caroline County,” Sgt. Keeli Hill said about the1 p.m. incident. “The male driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.”

Azah is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.