Keagan’s has served its last pint in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP — Keagan’s, an Irish pub theme restaurant located in West Broad Village, has closed, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Short Pump restaurant announced the news late Sunday night.

“It is with a heavy heart that we declare the end of an era,” the message on the restaurant’s Facebook page read. “Thank you to all of the staff and patrons that have become like family to us and have supported us through the good times and the bad over the years. We wish you the best in all of you future endeavors!”

An exact reason for the closing was not given. Questions messaged to the restaurant’s Facebook page were answered with a no comment.

Keagan’s becomes the second West Broad Village restaurant to close in as many months.

The Carolina Ale House sports bar and restaurant closed in November.

A spokesperson for Carolina Ale House said sales “were not there to sustain this location.”

The owners of Keagan’s also own Mellow Mushroom in Short Pump, which remains open for business.