He got a Christmas wish granted, so now a child battling leukemia pays it forward to Richmond family in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of key tenants in the CBS 6 Month of Giving is the promise to pay it forward. It's what we say to people when we do something kind or unexpected for them.

This month, Jake Burns teamed up with Noah Cross. He's a young man battling leukemia who we surprised a few years ago.

Noah’s family said he was feeling much better, so he wanted to help surprise someone else.

That someone else was Shamia Gregory and her family, who Noah learned was going through a tough time of their own.

While Gregory’s neighbors were already helping out by donating toys so her children could have something to open on Christmas, Noah and his family came up with the idea of helping them have a tasty Christmas dinner.

Noah and Jake surprised the Gregorys with dinner from Publix and a gift card to Walmart to help with any other expenses they may have surrounding the holidays.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.