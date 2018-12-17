Security camera snaps clear shot during attempted home break-in

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — Investigators in Fluvanna County are working to identify two men accused of attempting to break into a home in the Troy area of the county.

A home security camera captured clear images of the men, who are now wanted for questioning.

A time stamp on the photos indicated they were taken Friday, December 14.

“There have also been several other larcenies in the area,” a Fluvanna Sheriff’s Office spokesperson posted on Facebook. “It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.”

A cash reward is being offered to anyone whose information leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on the identity of either of the individuals in these photos, please contact SGT Hurd of the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.