Fleeing driver hits Virginia State Police cruisers on I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A driver was taken into custody after fleeing Virginia State Police on Interstate 95, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

“A Virginia State Police Trooper activated his emergency equipment to stop a Toyota Camry for an inspection sticker violation northbound I-95, north of the rest area in Caroline County,” Sgt. Keeli Hill said about th 1 p.m. incident. “The male driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.”

The driver led police on a 10-minute pursuit in which he drove fast, erratic, and struck two Virginia State Police cruisers, according to police.

Video of Monday’s VSP pursuit on I-95 in Caroline. Police attempted to stop driver leaving rest area for inspection sticker violation. After 10-minute pursuit, driver lost control and crashed, police said. No serious injuries. Charges pending against driver. pic.twitter.com/FMun177ZPL — Scott Wise (@Scott_Wise) December 17, 2018

“At approximately, 1:20 p.m., the driver of the Camry lost control of his vehicle northbound I-95 at the 118.6 mile marker, running off road right and striking embankment,” he said. “The driver then ran and was taken into custody a short time later.”

Charges are pending the outcome of an incident was on-going, police said.

