Police issue alert for Virginia truck driver convicted of child sex crime

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued an alert for a convicted sex offender now wanted for failing to re-register.

Domonique Michael Jerome Brown, 29, is known to frequent Richmond and Roanoke, according to police.

“Brown is a commercially-licensed truck driver and was last known to work for a trucking company in Roanoke,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “He has previously lived on Guilder Lane in Richmond’s Southside.”

He’s a registered sex offender in Buckingham County, but police recently determined Brown never lived in the Buckingham home where he registered.

Brown is 5’10” in height and weighs approximately 260 lbs.

He was convicted in 2010 of a sex crime against a minor.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts can submit a tip here.