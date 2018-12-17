× Deputies: Man admits to firing gun into backyard grill after domestic dispute

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Fredericksburg man has been arrested after deputies say he fired a gun during a domestic incident early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Colebrook Road after several callers reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, the deputies observed a male suspect exiting the basement of the residence. That man was detained and identified as 25-year-old Daren Wonsey of Fredericksburg.

“A family member told deputies that Wonsey became irate after a verbal argument, prompting him to retrieve two firearms and exit the residence. He then shot several rounds in the backyard,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Deputies say that Wonsey told them that he had been involved in a verbal altercation with two family members and admitted to firing several rounds into his outdoor cooking grill following the argument.

Wonsey was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.