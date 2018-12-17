× So a duck walks into a Richmond hospital…

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) expects to get some wild calls about wild (and domestic) animals in Richmond. But they were skeptical about about a recent call about a duck.

“We receive a call about a duck that is walking in and out of Chippenham Hospital. Naturally, we think there COULD be a duck doing this but is it likely?” an RACC spokesperson posted on Facebook. “This one was real. Meet Patient 646. A muscovy Duck. He won’t tell us what he was doing at the hospital but he does need a new home. Can it be with you?”

RACC is looking for an owner — who already has Muscovy ducks — to add to their flock.

Call 804-646-5584 if you’re interested.