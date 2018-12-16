Crews knock out Chesterfield house fire in 12 minutes 

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crews battled a house fire the Arbor Green neighborhood in Chester Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews were working a fire at a home in the 6100 block Walnut Landing Way just before 2 p.m.

“First arriving units reported heavy fire from 2nd floor and attic,” Elmore said.

Working incident, 6100 block Walnut Landing Way, house fire, first arriving units reported heavy fire from 2nd floor and attic — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) December 15, 2018

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 12 minutes, officials said.

Officials think the fire started in the attic, but are still working to find out what sparked the blaze.

No one was injured.