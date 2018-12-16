Vigil remembers cousins killed in Henrico double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens of people gathered Sunday evening for a prayer vigil to remember 18-year-old Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall, the two young women shot and killed Thursday near the Oakmeade Apartments on Airport Drive in eastern Henrico County.

People showed up with balloons and teddy bears to show support for the mourning families. The community rallied with hugs, songs and prayers to spread a message of unity in a time of tragedy.

"I pray to God for the family of the loved ones... Have mercy on them,” a pastor said. “They will celebrate their first Christmas without their child."

Police announced Saturday that warrants had been issued for 39-year-old Abdool Z. Zaman on two counts of second-degree murder.

Officers said the suspect is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Investigators have not yet released photos of Zaman, but said he may be driving a silver Toyota Avalon or a gray 2009 Toyota Carolla Matrix with Florida tags 211-1RWM.

Police noted that the suspect has a New York driver's license, but lives in Orlando, Florida.

"The suspect is known to the victims and this was not a random act of violence," police said.

Crime Insider sources said he is related to the victims. Family members told WTVR CBS 6 that the young women killed were cousins.

Police said Vanessa Zaman and Leona Samlall were shot as they walked near the Oakmeade Apartments on Airport Drive and East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs around 12:17 p.m. Thursday.

Crime Insider sources said the FBI is involved to help with certain pieces of crucial evidence in the double murder case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

