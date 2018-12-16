Dozens line up to trade toys for tattoos in Richmond

RIHCMOND, Va. — A tattoo parlor had an incredible response to their holiday “Toys for Tats” drive on Sunday.

Toys completely covered the floors of Black Rabbit Tattoo after dozens of folks lined up to trade a new children’s toy for a free tattoo or gift card.

The donations went to Child Savers, a local non-profit group, which will give the toys to children with families that are unable to give them Christmas gifts.

Ryan Wall, the shop’s co-owner, said he and his wife wanted to help others.

“It’s important to us,” Wall said. “We love kids we love the community and we just want to make sure everyone in Richmond is taken care of this year that we can possibly take care of.”

Wall said he was overwhelmed with gratitude at the support for this event.