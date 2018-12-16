Greg McQuade surprises wounded warriors on hunting trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway and anchor and award-winning reporter Greg McQuade recently surprised four veterans hunting with members of the Great Creek Hunt Club.

McQuade profiled the Wounded Warriors in Action group, which provides a four-day, all expenses paid hunting trip for the wounded veterans.

"We just want to stay thank you for inviting us down here and showing your appreciation for what these warriors have done," McQuade said before surprising the four warriors with a small token of appreciation.

"As part of our CBS 6 Month of Giving I would love to present you with $100 gift cards," McQuade said. "I do hope you use this... We love you man. Thanks for what you are doing."

Wounded Warriors in Action help about 300 veterans each year at approximately 50 events nationwide. The Great Creek Hunt Club will invite another group of veterans to Virginia next spring for a turkey hunt.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.