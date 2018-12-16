Police find man shot outside South Richmond strip mall

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting outside a strip mall on Richmond’s Southside Sunday night that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Sheila Lane just before 9:45 p.m. for a shooting report.

“Upon arrival they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand,” Capt. Jason Hudson with Richmond Police said.

The victim, who police said was found in the side parking lot of the Dollar Tree shopping center, was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Detectives and Forensic personnel are on scene speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence,” Hudson said. “Detectives are also at the hospital attempting to ascertain details of the incident from the victim.”

Police said a man was seen running from the scene before getting into an SUV and driving off.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.