No injuries in close call Henrico fire that ‘severely damaged’ house

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials said two people “narrowly escaped” an early morning house fire in Henrico’s East End when one of the pair smelled smoke.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2200 block of New Market Road at 6:40 a.m.

“When firefighters arrived, there was large amounts of smoke and fire shooting from the house and the house has been severely damaged by the fire,” Capt. Rob Rowley with Henrico Fire said.

Officials said the pair made it out of the home safely and that no firefighters were injured.

“One of the residents, who was already awake, started smelling smoke and woke the other resident in time to escape the fire,” Rowley explained.

Rowley noted the fire was a close call since the home had no working smoke alarms to alert the two if they had both been sleeping when the fire started.

“This fire illustrates how very important it is that every home have working smoke alarms,” Rowley wrote. “Any Henrico resident that needs help securing a working smoke alarm should visit henricofire.org or call 804-501-4900 for information about Henrico Fire’s smoke alarm assistance program.”

Officials said the Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the blaze.