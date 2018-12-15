Sean Robertson surprises brother and sister ‘hardcore’ basketball fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving is underway and sports reporter Sean Robertson surprised a brother and sister with the .

"This is the time of year with football season winding down, a lot of kids in the area are getting ready for basketball season," Robertson said.

Accordingly, Robertson surprised an eighth and sixth grader with "something that a true hardcore fan would appreciate."

"You guys are part of the I-9 league, we would like to help you with your registration fees this year,” Robertson said.

Robertson presented the siblings with two $150 gift cards as well as tickets for the family to attend an upcoming VCU basketball game.

“I have four tickets for the VCU game on Dec. 30 against Rider University," Robertson said. “The only thing that we ask is that you pay it forward.”

"Of course," the family replied.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.