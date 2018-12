× Missing Virginia senior is driving silver Honda accord

FAIRFAX, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Kyung Pyung Yi.

The 82-year-old Fairfax man was last seen Saturday morning on John Marr Drive in Annandale, Virginia. He was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket and brown pants.

He suffers from a cognitive impairment, according to police, and is traveling in a silver 2014 Honda accord sedan with Virginia plates VBB-5608.

Please contact Fairfax Police department at 571-992-4824.