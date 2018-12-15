Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that left sisters critically injured

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said the driver wanted in a Louisa County hit-and-run crash that sent four people and an infant to the hospital two weeks ago has been apprehended.

Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said 47-year-old David Jenkins of Hanover County was arrested without incident on Saturday.

Troopers said Jenkins was charged with one count of felony hit and run, reckless driving and driving while license is revoked in connection with a head-on crash along on Route 33 not far from Willow Brook Road on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Troopers said Jenkins was the driver who fled the scene of a head-on crash that sent four people and an infant to the hospital on Saturday, Dec. 1.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2012 Dodge Charger driven by a male, was traveling westbound on Route 33 when he crossed the center line coming into a curve and struck a 2012 Scion head on,” Hill said.

Hill said Jenkins ran off on foot after the crash. Two other men in his car were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Additionally, the 19-year-old female driver of the Scion, a 16-year-old passenger and 5-month-old infant was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The infant was in a child safety seat, but the 19 and 16-year-old were not wearing seat belts, troopers said

Family members previously identified the teenage victims in the Scion as sisters Inna and Natalie Fomin.

According to a GoFundMe account, the three were headed to a church youth event when the driver “swerved into their lane.”

“By God’s miracle, baby Adeline was left with only a scratch,” the post reads.

However, the crash left Natalie and Inna critically injured, according to the post.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

That GoFundMe account has raised more than $43,000 for the sisters’ medical bills.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.