Wayne Covil surprises Fort Lee soldier: ‘Thank you for the sacrifices’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEE, Va. -- The CBS 6 Month of Giving continues and senior reporter Wayne Covil recently surprised a sergeant at Fort Lee.

Sgt. Hill said he has served in the Army for nearly 13 years has been deployed multiple times, including being stationed in South Korea.

"We want to say thank you for the sacrifices that you and your wife have made to the country, but also for to your family," Covil said.

Sgt. Hill and his wife have five children and are also foster parents, so Covil surprised the couple with some gift cards for the holidays.

“Merry Christmas to you as well,” Hill replied. “It’s really unexpected. Thank you.”

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Crossroads Ford. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.