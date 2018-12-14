Troopers ID Henrico woman killed in Louisa crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released the name of a Henrico woman killed in a single-vehicle crash in Louisa County Friday morning.

Officials said troopers were called to the crash at Route 522 not far from Route 629 (Catersville Road).

Sgt, Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police said 37-year-old Christina M. Myers was headed north on Route 522 when she ran off the road and over corrected before running back off the highway and hitting a tree.

Officials said Myers, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.