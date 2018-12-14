Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Makeup artist Kara Waggoner demonstrated how to get the perfect smoky eye look. Here are the steps:

*Begin with “Bobbi Brown Longwear cream shadow stick” in golden bronze and apply to the lid, blending out with MAC 224 brush. Also, apply under lash line as “bottom” eyeliner

*Next apply a “highlight” under the brow, MAC “Vanilla” with MAC 239 eyeshadow brush

*Next add a caramel brown crease color MAC “saddle” with MAC 224 brush and dark black from Lorac in outer corner of eyes with Mac 117 brush

*Then apply Stila Liquid liner “intense black” on top

*If you want to“intensify” the look, add black gel eye pencil to the waterline (creates more drama), and also add a brighter shimmer cream stick shadow (Bobbi Brown Golden Pink) in inner corner of eyes for shimmering sparkle highlight and to brighten.

*Finish with Mascara

You can find more tips from Kara at https://www.karawaggoner.com/