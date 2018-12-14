Stress less with acupuncture

RICHMOND, Va - Corrine Gutierrez L.AC, MSOM from Boulders Acupuncture and Natural Healthcare demonstrated two ways to help reduce holiday stress using Traditional Chinese Medicine. She showed us how cupping works and what acupuncture points she uses for stress reduction. You can find out more about Corrine's practice at https://bouldershealth.com/.
