Track rain using CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Stress less with acupuncture

Posted 11:56 am, December 14, 2018, by

RICHMOND, Va - Corrine Gutierrez L.AC, MSOM from Boulders Acupuncture and Natural Healthcare demonstrated two ways to help reduce holiday stress using Traditional Chinese Medicine. She showed us how cupping works and what acupuncture points she uses for stress reduction. You can find out more about Corrine's practice at https://bouldershealth.com/.