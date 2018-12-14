Log truck crash shuts down I-85 in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – A crash involving a log truck is causing major backups on I-85 north in Petersburg Friday afternoon.

VDOT reported that the wreck closed all the interstate's northbound lanes near the Squirrel Level Road exit.

Southbound lanes were closed for a time, but reopened by around 3 p.m.

"Motorists should avoid the area," VDOT officials warned. "Significant delays are expected."

Officials said traffic was backed up four miles as of 3 p.m.

There has been no word on injuries or how long the interstate is expected to be closed.

