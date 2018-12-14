Police ID teen girls shot and killed while walking along Henrico road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police released the identities of two 18-year-old girls shot and killed Thursday in Henrico County.

A gunman shot Leona Samlall and Vanessa Zaman at about 12:17 p.m., as the girls walked near the Oakmeade Apartment on Airport Drive and East Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs.

The gunman has not yet been apprehended.

The teens were related and the man who pulled the trigger most likely knew them, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

While police have not yet released information about the suspect, Crime Insider sources told Burkett a person of interest has been developed.

"Honestly, I have a feeling when this all comes out, I don't think it's going to be some random situation," Varina-area Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said. "I think if you're in Highland Springs, you have no reason to be worried about living in the community."

Nelson expressed his condolences to the grieving family and implored the community to come forward to help in the on-going investigation.

"If you know these people, you need to care enough, if you know something, to let the police know what's going on," he said.

Some schools, including Highland Springs High School, were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon while police investigated the fatal shootings. In the hours after the shooting, someone posted a message on social media that threatened violence at the high school.

"We were able to isolate the conversation to students who attend Highland Springs High School," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "A juvenile suspect was identified and charges are pending. We thank the community and our media partners for bringing this post to our attention."

Neither Samlall, nor Zaman were students at the school.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information regarding this offense and/or victim is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also

download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.