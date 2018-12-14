🎅’I Love Lucy Christmas Special,’ newly colorized ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ air tonight on CBS 6

Catch two classic hours of holiday television Friday night on CBS 6 with the “I Love Lucy Christmas Special” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color.”

“I Love Lucy” Christmas specials have aired on the Network the past five years, each combining the holiday-themed episode with a different comedy classic.

The broadcast features “The Christmas Episode” and the newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” Both were colorized with a nod to the 1950s period in which they were filmed.

Additionally, “The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now In Living Color” will be broadcast at 9 p.m. Series creator and co-star Carl Reiner personally selected the two episodes to showcase his favorite episodes featuring Dick Van Dyke.

“After seeing only two seconds of 92-year-old Dick dancing in the new ‘Mary Poppins’ movie, I picked shows that featured Dick’s physical comedy,” said Reiner. “He was, is and will always be the greatest entertainer I have ever seen.”

The special features the season one episode “Where Did I Come From,” written by Carl Reiner, and the season four episode “Never Bathe on Saturday,” also written by Reiner.

Both of the specials feature main titles and end credits that are seamlessly combined into one set – at the beginning and end of the hour – with no interruption between the episodes.

Here’s the remainder of the holiday schedule that’s set to broadcast on CBS 6:

I Love Lucy Christmas Special

8 p.m.

Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series I Love Lucy, the colorized “The Christmas Episode” and newly colorized “Pioneer Women.” “The Christmas Episode” (first presented in black and white on Christmas Eve, 1956), finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. In “Pioneer Women” (originally aired March 31, 1952), Lucy and Ethel’s hopes of joining the posh Society Matrons’ League lead to a bet with their husbands over which sex—the men or the women—had it harder living in a bygone era.

The Dick Van Dyke Show—Now In Living Color!

9 p.m.

The two newly colorized back-to-back episodes of this memorable series were selected by series creator Carl Reiner as two of Dick Van Dyke’s best episodes. In “Where Did I Come From” (first presented on Jan. 3, 1961), 6-year-old Richie asks his parents the inevitable “where did I come from?” question, and they recall the days before his birth. In “Never Bathe on Saturday” (initially presented on March 31, 1965) the Petries’ romantic second honeymoon becomes a disaster when Laura’s toe gets caught in a bath spout.

FRIDAY, DEC. 21:

A Home For The Holidays: The 20th Anniversary

8 p.m.

This two-hour, star-studded holiday special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care to raise awareness of this important social issue. For two decades, the special has told inspirational stories of adoptive families, enhanced by performances by popular musical artists. This year’s performers will be announced at a later date.

TUESDAY, DEC. 25:

35th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Rebroadcast

9 a.m.

Catch a rebroadcast of the 35th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade from the Science Museum of Virginia on Broad Street in Richmond.

Mike Goldberg conducts the Central Virginia Wind Symphony

5 p.m.

The Central Virginia Wind Symphony will host their 14th annual Holiday Spectacular.

Meteorologist and Music Director Mike Goldberg conducts some of the most talented high school musicians in Virginia. (Click here for last year’s broadcast)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 26:

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors

8 p.m.

Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter and Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire will receive honors during this two-hour program. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut 41 years ago.