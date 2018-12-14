× Get your packages before Christmas Eve

Christmas is less than two weeks away and holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching.

More and more online shopping is putting a big strain on the delivery systems of major shippers, including Fedex, UPS, and the post office.

December 14th is the last day to send packages at the post office through retail ground delivery. It’s also the final day to get free standard shipping when ordering from Amazon.

December 17th is the last day to ship via Fedex Ground and Fedex Home Delivery. If you use Fedex’s standard overnight shipping, priority overnight, and first overnight services, the deadline is December 21st.

As for UPS, December 18th is the last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select delivery to make sure packages arrive by December 24th.

December 20th is the last day to send packages priority mail at the post office.

To find out more deadlines, check the websites of individual shippers.