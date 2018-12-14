🇺🇸Gold Star holiday display honors those who made ultimate sacrifice: ‘It’s amazing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield family is shining light on the sacrifices of our military one holiday decoration at a time.

This is the fourth year that the Thompson family has illuminated their Walton Park home, at the corner of Winamack Road and Glenmark Lane, with red, white and blue lights and holiday military decorations.

“My husband served 9 years and two months,” said Christine Thompson.

Thompson’s husband, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Patrick Thompson, survived two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and medically retired due to PTSD.

“It’s a lot of memories and survivor’s guilt, they’re not home with their families around the holidays,” said Thompson.

Fifteen army boots adorned with American flags stand at attention honoring Patrick’s fellow soldiers who did not come home.

“He just broke down in tears looking at them all and thinking about every single one of them,” said Thompson of her husband.

The Thompson’s home is also on the annual Tacky Light Run course.

“The runners, they say thank you. The walkers really take time and photographs and videos. Some cry and they hug me and say thank you for your display they tell me about their time in service,” said Thompson.

“I had a Gold Star wife whose husband didn’t make it home come and thank me. She appreciated it and said it’s amazing because at this time of year people don’t think about that,” she added.

However, the family hopes people who drive by their yard this holiday season will stop and take the time to think about it more.

“At a time when people are thinking of gifts and busy shopping and getting decorations, I hope that they take a second look out of their busy lives and think there’s more to life than what we are going through,” said Thompson. “I want to shed light on our veterans serving, fallen retired just wanted to bring awareness,”

The family says they collect decorations throughout the year and continually add to the display that will be up through the first of the year.