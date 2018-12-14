× Kid-friendly escape room opens in Richmond’s Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. — A local escape room company has unlocked its latest location, introducing a new concept for area shopping malls in transition.

Gnome & Raven opened last weekend in Stony Point Fashion Park, filling 7,300 square feet across four suites adjacent to CineBistro near the mall’s northern end.

Gnome & Raven is the latest escape room concept from Ravenchase Adventures, which operates four other escape rooms throughout the region, including Escape Room RVA at Village Shopping Center and Warehouse29 in Manchester.

Founder Josh Czarda said Gnome & Raven is different from its other escape rooms in that rather than having participants trapped in a single room, Gnome & Raven offers longer experiences via multiple rooms.

Co-owner Christina Pearlman said the concept includes two themed experiences available now dubbed “The Tomb Ruins” and “Once Upon A Time,” with plans to add two more.

Czarda said Gnome & Raven’s escape challenges last about 90 minutes and were designed with kids’ birthday parties and corporate events in mind.

“We wanted to make something that was really kid-friendly. (Gnome & Raven) is unique in that it’s scalable in difficulty to be easy enough for 5-year-olds, but we could easily ramp it up to be harder for adults,” Czarda said.

