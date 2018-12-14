Rainy weekend ahead; flood watch in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A complex storm system will produce rain across our area through Sunday. Unlike last weekend's storm, this storm will track to our west, keeping us on the warm side.

Rain will be occasionally heavy Friday evening into Saturday morning, and throughout parts of the day on Saturday.

Areas of fog will be around, and some rumbles of thunder are possible, especially across southeastern Virginia.

Rain will turn much more scattered on Sunday. However, by that point, over two inches of rain are possible in some locations. With the melting snow and the saturated ground, the heavy rainfall will produce some flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire area through Saturday.

River flooding will be an issue.

The James River at the Westham location may reach flood stage Monday afternoon.

Area rivers across southern Virginia may experience minor to moderate flooding. For the latest river levels and forecasts, click here.

Dry weather is expected Monday through Wednesday.

