Student brings BB gun to Dinwiddle Middle School

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A School Resource Officer took a BB gun from a Dinwiddie Middle School student Friday morning.

“At approximately 8:30 a.m., school administration received a report that a male student was in possession of a BB gun. School administrators and the Resource Officer immediately located the student who turned it over without incident,” a school spokesperson said. “We commend the students that reported the weapon to school staff. All evidence suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to students or staff.”

The student will face both legal and school-related consequences, school officials said.