Mom of 6 killed in Richmond; police release new video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A video just released by Richmond Police showed a man walking with a woman who -- hours later -- was found dead in Richmond.

Police hoped someone would see the video and recognize the man, now wanted for questioning.

The video showed the man walking with Dawn West along the 3200 block of Hull Street on November 7.

The 50-year-old mother of six's body was found a few hours later in an alley along the 3300 block of Decatur Street.

Her throat had been slit and her clothing torn, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Friends called West a loving mom who would do anything for friends and family.

Anyone who can identify the person in the video is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video