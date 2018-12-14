Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Mackenzie Roark from Boomtown Richmond stopped by the studio to talk about the organization's Community Square initiative. It is a free community outreach program for non-profits located at Regency Mall. There is also a weekly radio show that airs on Sunday mornings and highlights these not for profits. You can find out more about this program at https://www.boomtownrichmond.com/community-square-show/