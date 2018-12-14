Suspect with neck tattoo robs Ashland bank

ASHLAND, Va. — Authorities have released a description of a man wanted for robbing a bank in Ashland Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo bank in the 100 block of South Washington Highway just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

That is where workers told police that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

“No weapon was displayed,” Officer Chip Watts with Ashland Police said. “The subject then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Police said no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, 5 feet 7 inches tall and a medium build. He had a tattoo on the right side of the neck and a beard, wearing a tan coat, tan hat, blue pants and sunglasses.

If you have information that could help detectives, call the Ashland Police Department at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.