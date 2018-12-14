× 13th annual Punks For Presents RVA

RICHMOND, Va.– Punks For Presents RVA has been a beloved Richmond, Virginia tradition for the last 13 years. This holiday themed tribute shows span musical genres beyond punk to include metal, goth, industrial, rock ‘n’ roll and more. 100% of proceeds from concerts and events go directly to help those who need it most.

All profits from the door cover, donations, raffle, and merchandise sales are added up when the events are completed and used to purchase presents for hospitalized children in our area. Members of Punks for Presents personally handpick the best gifts for kids of all ages from Toys R Us as well as local shops such as World of Mirth, then hand deliver everything straight to The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The last two parties with a purpose are Saturday, December 16, 8:00 PM at Strange Matter, 929 West Grance Street, Richmond and Sunday, December 17, 9:00 PM at Bandito’s Burrito Lounge, 2905 Patterson Ave, Richmond. For more details on Punks for Presents visit their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/punksforpresentsrva/