🎁Win $50 Holiday Scratchers prize pack from the Virginia Lottery

Don’t miss your chance to a $50 prize pack of Holiday Scratchers from CBS 6 and the Virginia Lottery.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

There are five chances to win over the next two weeks. We’ll message the randomly selected winners and post their names here on WTVR.com:

Winner 1 –??????

Winner 2 –??????

Winner 3 –??????

Winner 4 –??????

Winner 5 –??????

NOTE: Winners must pick up their prize packs at the WTVR studios in Richmond. Must be 18 years or older to play. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.