South Richmond Let It Glow display features Richmond bike race tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you have one of the best Christmas light displays in town? If so, Nikki-Dee Ray and CBS 6 want to show them off on television.

The winner of week two of the Let it Glow contest is Paul Barker's incredible holiday display at his home in the 3300 block of Warner Road in Stratford Hills.

Barker's bright and whimsical display pays homage to the 2015 UCI Road World Championships as well as the city's iconic Fan neighborhood.

"They have great shopping down there -- the Fan. And I had to make sure I threw something out for them," Barker explained.

“You’re kind of like Mr. Christmas. You’re born on the 24th and your wife’s birthday is the 26th," Nikki-Dee Ray said. "So it’s basically Christmas plus two birthdays.”

“It’s a full-time season for us,” Barker replied. “And we try to keep it as down to a dull roar as much as we can.”

Click here to upload your favorite photos or videos. You can also add them via Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #LetItGlowCBS6.

And be sure to watch CBS 6 News Wednesday evenings to see Central Virginia “Let It Glow” — sponsored by the Virginia Lottery.