RICHMOND, Va. - Statistics show 2 out of 3 people will be impacted by drunk driving in the lifetime, and some reports say drunk driving accidents during the holiday season have increased by 35% in the last 5 years. That’s why Richmond Ford is teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving To bring awareness to this issue with the “Tie One on for Safety” campaign. Jeanine Kody from Richmond Ford shared the details.

The “Tie One on for Safety” campaign runs through December 31st. You can find the ribbons to display on your car at all Richmond Ford locations. If you’d like more information about the campaign and what you can do to help, you can visitwww.madd.org/toofs.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND FORD}