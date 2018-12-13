Tasty Oyster Stuffing

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Robert Nelson from The Boathouse taste tested some oysters and showed us how to make Holiday Turkey Stuffing Roasted Oysters. It's the perfect side dish for your holiday spread. You can see more of Chef Robert's delicious dishes at https://www.boathouseva.com/
Holiday Turkey Stuffing Roasted Oysters
My favorite part of the holidays is the sausage and oyster stuffing that accompanies the traditional turkey.
Roasted Fresh shucked oysters, topped with sausage stuffing
12 fresh oysters
Country breakfast sausage ¼ lb
Onion ¼ cup
Celery ¼ cup
parsley 1 TBSP
sage 1 tsp
thyme 1 tsp
Bay leaf 1 each
White pepper ¼ tsp
Cayenne ¼ tsp
Black pepper ¼ tsp
Salt ½ tsp
Butter 2 TBSP
Turkey or chicken stock ½ Cup
Diced dry toasted bread 2 cups
break up sausage and brown it in a pan. Add butter, diced onion and celery and cook until soft. Add herbs and spices and bread, and stock.
Top each oyster with stuffing mix and roast in the oven 5-10 minutes until cooked through, and toasted on top