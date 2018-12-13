Tasty Oyster Stuffing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Robert Nelson from The Boathouse taste tested some oysters and showed us how to make Holiday Turkey Stuffing Roasted Oysters. It's the perfect side dish for your holiday spread. You can see more of Chef Robert's delicious dishes at https://www.boathouseva.com/

Holiday Turkey Stuffing Roasted Oysters

My favorite part of the holidays is the sausage and oyster stuffing that accompanies the traditional turkey.

Roasted Fresh shucked oysters, topped with sausage stuffing

12 fresh oysters

Country breakfast sausage ¼ lb

Onion ¼ cup

Celery ¼ cup

parsley 1 TBSP

sage 1 tsp

thyme 1 tsp

Bay leaf 1 each

White pepper ¼ tsp

Cayenne ¼ tsp

Black pepper ¼ tsp

Salt ½ tsp

Butter 2 TBSP

Turkey or chicken stock ½ Cup

Diced dry toasted bread 2 cups

break up sausage and brown it in a pan. Add butter, diced onion and celery and cook until soft. Add herbs and spices and bread, and stock.

Top each oyster with stuffing mix and roast in the oven 5-10 minutes until cooked through, and toasted on top