Take a step in comfort with Good Feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Runner Mike Parham and Jackie Beasley from The Good Feet Store stopped by our studio to talk about how important it is to find the right gear for your feet. Mike talked about the custom arch supports he uses every day. The Good Feet Store is able to custom fit your feet so activities like running and walking don't hurt!

You can find The Good Feet Store at 11573 W. Broad St. in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-364-FEET (3338) or visit them online at www.goodfeet.com/richmond. You can also them check out on social media atwww.facebook.com/GoodFeetRVA.And right now, you can take advantage of a special offer. Take $25 off any arch support purchase when you trade in your old inserts. Be sure to use the coupon code: TRADE25 at checkout.

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE}