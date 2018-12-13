× RPS seniors can apply to HBCU’s for free thanks to new partnership

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Public Schools seniors can now apply to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country for free.

All applications fees have been waived thanks to a partnership between RVA Future, RPS Education Foundation and Common Black College Application (CBCA).

The CBCA program allows students to apply to more than 50 HBCU’s for a one-time service fee. That fee has been waived for all Richmond seniors as a part of the partnership.

The goal of the partnership is to help students overcome the financial barriers that prevent some students from applying to colleges and universities.

“RPS students complete an average of 3-5 college applications during their senior year,” said Tracy Brower, Program Manager for RVA Future. “This is a great opportunity because it helps to alleviate the financial burden of applying to college while expanding the types of schools our students are applying to.”

Student applications are being accepted from now until April 2019.

Interested students are asked to see their Future Centers Director or school counselor for the CBCA waiver code.

For more information about the CBCA, click here.