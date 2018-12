× Person killed on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person was killed on Hull Street Road (Route 360) east, near Chippenham Parkway, in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police reported a driver struck a pedestrian at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Lanes are closed in the area while police investigate the death.

