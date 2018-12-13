× Richmond Ballet “The Nutcracker”

RICHMOND, Va.– “The Nutcracker” December 14-23, 2018 | Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E Grace St, Richmond,

Richmond Ballet The Nutcracker, return to Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts December 14 – 23 with the Richmond Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s score for all fourteen performances. Long time choreographed Artistic Director Stoner Winslett, is back with a full company of professionals, 29 trainees, and more than 195 accomplished students from the School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion.

Dog lovers may be interested in purchasing tickets to a Pupcracker performance (December 15th and 20th at 2pm). For the eighth year in a row, Richmond Ballet will partner with Richmond SPCA for a meet and greet with adoptable animals at intermission and after the show. The dogs will also make an appearance on stage during the performance. New this season, Richmond Ballet is partnering with Virginia Voice to provide a Live Audio Description of The Nutcracker for visually-impaired patrons. Before the December 21st at 7pm show, these guests will be treated to a tactile tour exploring costumes, props, and sets.

Tickets start at $25 at etix.com, by phone at 804-344-0906 x224 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 East Canal Street, Monday – Friday, 11:00am – 6:00pm. Details visit https://www.richmondballet.com/

The Nutcracker hours:

Friday, December 14th 7:00pm

Saturday, December 15th 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Sunday, December 16th 1:00pm and 4:30pm

Wednesday, December 19th 7:00pm

December 20th -22nd 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Sunday, December 23rd, 1:00pm and 4:30pm

Clara’s Tea Party | $30.00 per guest

Saturday, December 15th 4:00pm

Saturday, December 22nd 4:00pm

Photo credits: Sarah Ferguson

Maggie Small in The Nutcracker by Stoner Winslett. Richmond Ballet. All Rights Reserved.

Lauren Archer in The Nutcracker by Stoner Winslett. Richmond Ballet. All Rights Reserved.

Maggie Small and Thomas Ragland in The Nutcracker by Stoner Winslett. Richmond Ballet.

Second Act Circle- Richmond Ballet dancers in The Nutcracker by Stoner Winslett. Richmond Ballet.