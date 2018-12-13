Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Carpenter Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. — The holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” returns to Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center in Richmond from Dec. 14-23.

The Richmond Ballet production features the Richmond Symphony playing Tchaikovsky’s score for all fourteen performances.

Longtime choreographer and Artistic Director Stoner Winslett returns to the show with a full company of professionals, 29 trainees and more than 195 accomplished students from the School of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion.

Dog lovers may be interested in purchasing tickets to a Pupcracker performance on Friday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

“For the eighth year in a row, Richmond Ballet will partner with Richmond SPCA for a meet and greet with adoptable animals at intermission and after the show,” officials said.

The dogs will also make an appearance on stage during the performance.

Additionally, the Richmond Ballet is partnering with Virginia Voice to provide a Live Audio Description of The Nutcracker for visually impaired patrons. And before the Friday, Dec. 21st at 7 p.m. show, these guests will be treated to a tactile tour exploring costumes, props, and sets.

Performance Hours:

Friday, Dec. 14 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 16 — 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20 — 22nd — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 23 — 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Clara’s Tea Party is $30.00 per guest

Saturday, Dec. 15 — 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22 — 4 p.m.

Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased by phone at 804-344-0906 x224 or at etix.com. You can also get tickets in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 407 East Canal Street, Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about the show.