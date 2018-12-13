× RAL’s Operation Silent Night underway for the holiday season

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Would you like a new addition to your family this holiday season?

Operation Silent Night is underway at the Richmond Animal League as officials look to clear the shelter in time for Christmas.

The RAL is offering reduced adoption fees of $10 for adult dogs, cats, and kittens thanks to local sponsors and donors.

The shelter aims to find permanent homes for 175 to 200 animals during the 8th annual event that started on December 7 and runs through December 22.

They are also looking for foster homes during this time.

Shelter officials said recent snow slowed down adoptions, but they are hopeful that people will continue to spread the word, adopt, and foster the animals. They say the more adoptions they have, the more cats and dogs they can rescue from local over-crowded animal controls facilities.

Operation Silent Night will culminate on December 22 with a Luminary Ceremony. RAL is inviting patrons to light up the night and listen to the beautiful silence of an empty shelter.

Once the shelter is clear, the RAL will be able to completely fill back up and have approximately 100 new RAL animals available for adoption at the start of the new year.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering, adoption hours at RAL are extended Monday-Friday from 12-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m.