Police investigating double shooting in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two females were shot while walking along North Airport Drive in eastern Henrico County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. The shooting victims, whose names and ages have not been released, were in “grave condition,” Burkett reported.

The victims were walking down the street with a male when someone in a car drove by and opened fire, Burkett reported.

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect.

Investigators are focused on an area near the Oakmeade Apartment on Airport Drive and East Nine Mile Road.

Highland Springs High School, located less than a mile from the shooting, was placed on precautionary lockdown due to police activity, according to Henrico County Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks.

No additional details about the shooting have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

