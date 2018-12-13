People around Central Virginia report not receiving FedEx packages despite tracking progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After CBS 6 received an influx of complaints from people around Richmond claiming that their FedEx packages never arrived, Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit took their concerns to the company.

"I couldn't imagine something like this being taken off and on the truck five times," Phil Harding said as he carried a new mountain bike down the stairs that he bought for his son for Christmas.

But that's exactly what happened to a different bike Harding that ordered on December 3 through Amazon.

The bike was shipped by FedEx, and according to their package tracking site, arrived in Ashland on December 5.

"6:35 am it's out of delivery. That was the day it was due to be delivered, December 5th," Harding said.

And yet, between December 5 and December 8, Harding checked the FedEx tracking site, he received messages of "went back to facility," "out for delivery," and "carrier delay" over and over again.

Finally, Harding said he got fed up and called FedEx. However, the company was unable to get to the bottom of the issue, and the bike never arrived.

"It's either somebody playing their system or they just don't care, that facility," Harding said.

And he's not alone.

CBS 6 received emails from several people who said the same thing happened to them with the Ashland facility as well as a complaint about the facility in Emporia.

A spokesperson initially told CBS 6 that Harding's package was out for delivery Thursday and would be delivered by day's end.

"I don't buy it. It's rhetoric. It's enough to get you off the phone and think you've got some positive result," Harding said.

Just as Harding expected, the bike never arrived.

A second FedEx spokesperson then sent us the following statement:

"FedEx Ground is committed to delivering outstanding service through its contracts with independent businesses that provide package pickup and delivery services in the area. We regret any inconvenience to customers as a result of winter weather conditions and temporary localized service delays. We are implementing contingency plans to restore normal service levels as soon as possible. With respect to the cell phone incident in Emporia, we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. The safe and secure transport of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are working directly with the customer to reach a final resolution on this matter. We can confirm that the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of the company. In the event of lost or stolen packages, a claim can be filed through fedex.com. Details of the claims process are included in the FedEx Service Guide."

Harding said he was able to get his money back for the bike that never arrived from Amazon and bought another bike so that he will have a gift for his son.

