Party Liberation Front hosts 13th annual New Years party: 'Decemberween'

RICHMOND, Va. — For the 13th year in a row, Richmond’s infamous performance art and live music collective ‘Party Liberation Front’ is gearing up to throw their New Year’s Eve bash; ‘Decemberween.’

Described as “Halloween in December,” the event draws in more than 700 party-goers for an evening of live music, fire performances, immersive art installations and libations to ring in the new year. Following a tradition established in 2015, the event will take place in Diversity Richmond’s 10,000 square feet indoor event space and feature an outdoor area for the ‘PLF Pyro Circus,’ a dazzling display of fire performers from Richmond and across the East Coast.

Marked by wild costumes, over-the-top art carts and sculptures, three sound areas, and immersive environments, Decemberween is a party serving as an ode to Richmond’s thriving artistic community.

Event proceeds benefit the Party Liberation Foundation, a 501 c3 non-profit, established to “nurture the creative community in Richmond, VA and beyond by funding and facilitating art creation, art and performance education, and free public events.” Currently, the Party Liberation Foundation organizes the long running First Friday fire show at Gallery 5.

This year’s event will feature performances by a variety of live bands and DJs including:

Live Music

The Embalmers

Toxic Moxie

DJs

Alicia Roxx

Beat Kitty

DJ Danny Baltimore

Illexxandra

La Liaison

Michael NightTime

Oh No, It’s Jo

Psynatra

DJ Red Spinach

Reinhold

T-Rav

Vermilion Bird

Vital Signs

Yogamuffin

Special sets

Akasha / Chad Wick

Maestro / Dj GON

In addition to event entry, each ticket purchased includes a drink ticket for a midnight toast pour as well as free photo booth print outs and a raffle ticket to win a prize basket including $500 of gifts.